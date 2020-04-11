Scott Van Pelt & SportsCenter Salute USD Women (Twice!)

A little more than week after the University of Sioux Falls women were featured on Sportscenter by Scott Van Pelt, it was time for the South Dakota Coyote women to get some recognition.

Last night Van Pelt concluded his senior night segment on Thursday featuring the Coyotes highlighting their 30-2 record, 19-game win streak to end the season, four victories over major conference teams, and even the USD fans on social media who consistently were nominating them.

Van Pelt again circled back to the Coyotes on Friday night in his segment, saluting Ciara Duffy after mis-pronouncing her name in the previous night's segment.

And while it was easy to see why the Coyotes were so special based on their results on the court, Madison McKeever told us that their time off it is what really made them unique, especially when it came to their love of song! You can listen to her in the video above.