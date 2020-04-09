Selland gets Medical Hardship for SDSU

South Dakota State women's basketball player Myah Selland will officially have two more years to play for the Jackrabbits.

The Letcher native was granted a medical hardship and an additional year of eligibility by the Summit League after playing just nine games before her season-ending injury.

"This is great news for Myah and our program," said head coach Aaron Johnston. "A college athletic career fits into a very short window of time and season ending injuries further reduce that window to compete. This decision helps ensure she will have the best possible student-athlete experience."

Selland is an All-Summit League selection and was named to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team as a freshman. Prior to her injury, she was averaging 13.8 points per game and leading the team in assists. She was shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 70.8 percent from the free-throw line, while averaging 5 rebounds per game.

Selland is averaging 11.6 points per game throughout her career and will enter the 2020-21 season with a total 776 points. She adds 354 rebounds and 186 assists, while shooting 51.1 percent from the field in her career.

"I'd like to thank Jackrabbit Nation for all of the support and well wishes this past year," Selland said. "I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to put on the Jackrabbit jersey for two more years. I'm so excited to see what this team has in store and I can't wait to take the court with them again!"

South Dakota State went 23-10 overall and 13-3 in Summit League play during the 2019-20 season. The Jacks were runners-up in the Summit League Tournament before all postseason tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Story courtesy SDSU Athletics