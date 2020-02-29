Senior Day Sweep For USD Hoops Against UND

WOMEN'S RECAP

A blazing second-half of shooting helped No. 20/12 South Dakota overcome an icy start and the Coyotes completed an undefeated season inside the Summit League for the second time in three seasons with a 76-47 win against North Dakota on Senior Day inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (27-2, 16-0) is the only program to run the table in Summit League history and now the Coyotes have done it twice with its first coming in 2018. The Coyotes are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Summit League Tournament. They will take on Omaha at noon Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

"Today was truly a great day where we got to honor a very special group of four seniors and also a team that has accomplished a lot to this point in the season," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "We pride ourselves on living in the precious present and we will in enjoy this moment, but then we will begin to prepare for our first round game on Saturday.

"We hope to see Coyote nation out in full force for the Summit League Tournament as we look to paint the Premier Center red next week!"

Just like the earlier meeting with North Dakota, Coyote seniors Ciara Duffy and Taylor Frederick led the way with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Juniors Monica Arens and Hannah Sjerven added 11 points apiece.

North Dakota (15-14, 6-10) trailed 31-26 at the break, but South Dakota outscored the Fighting Hawks 28-8 in the third quarter to put it away. Just like the first meeting, no UND player reached double figures. Jaclyn Jarnot led the Hawks with eight points.

South Dakota honored its senior class by switching up the starting lineups on Saturday. Senior Megan Bonar earned her first career start and scored the first points of the basketball game on a pair of made free throws.

Duffy added seven rebounds and five assists to her stat line, while Frederick had six boards. Senior guard Madison McKeever stole the ball a season-high five times to move into fourth in school history for career steals. She also handed out three assists and grabbed four boards.

The Coyotes shot a blistering 68.8 percent in the third quarter to run away with it.

USD finished 27-of-65 from the field for 41.5 percent in the game, outscoring North Dakota 40-24 in the paint.

This year's senior class is the first to play all four years inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, where they boast a 57-4 record on Abbott Court. The seniors' four-year winning percentage (.817) is better than any other four-year stretch in program history.

In addition, this year's Coyotes set a new program record for regular season victories with 27.

No. 20/12 South Dakota tips off the Summit League Tournament at noon next Saturday inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Coyotes will face eighth-seeded Omaha in the quarterfinals.

MEN'S RECAP

Senior Tyler Peterson scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half to carry South Dakota to a 77-67 win over North Dakota on senior day inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.

USD secures the No. 3 spot in the Summit League Tournament with the win and will play UND (13-17, 7-9 Summit) at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

South Dakota (20-11, 10-6), who was tied 39-39 at halftime, used a 6-0 run to start the second half to build a 45-39 lead with just two minutes gone in the second half. The Fighting Hawks responded with back-to-back jumpers in the paint to make it a 45-43 lead with just under 17 minutes left in the game.

In addition to Peterson's 17 points, the other four starters all scored in double figures. Triston Simpson recorded 15 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting while Tyler Hagedorn and Stanley Umude each scored 14 points, respectively. Cody Kelley rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Yotes with 10 points and also grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

A Hagedorn layup pushed the lead to 57-49 with 10 minutes left and a Kelley layup made the score 66-55 with 5:19 left in the game.

Senior Marlon Stewart was heating up in the second half to keep the Fighting Hawks within striking distance. Stewart picked up his third and fourth fouls back-to-back with just over 11 minutes left. UND cut the lead to six at 66-60, but on the ensuing Coyote possession Stewart picked up his fifth foul with four minutes left, making it only the second time this season he has fouled out of the game.

With Stewart on the bench, the Fighting Hawks struggled to find an offensive rhythm and the Yotes took advantage with a 6-0 run to push the lead to 72-60 with 2:28 left in the game.

South Dakota made some free throws down the stretch while North Dakota continued to struggle without Stewart and would only attempt two shots in the final two minutes of the game.

For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca recorded a double-double 17 points and 12 rebounds while De'Season Allen-Eikens had 15 points on the afternoon.

South Dakota converted 15 UND turnovers to 21 points compared to North Dakota's nine points off 11 Coyote turnovers. The Yotes converted on 19-of-26 from the charity stripe while UND only attemped 10 and made five.

This afternoon's crowd (3,929) was the sixth most in attendance in the SCSC history to watch a Coyote men's basketball game.

