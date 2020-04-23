Senior Salute-Beau Brown and SDSU Men

Though Beau Brown scored just 16 points in five years at South Dakota State, there's a pretty good chance you've seen a lot of him.

"That (NCAA Tournament) was two full hours of pure intensity and adrenaline. Some of it yeah can be a little embarrassing. But in the heat of the moment that's who I am." SDSU Senior Guard Beau Brown says.

Beau's bench celebrations at the NCAA Tournament were the stuff of internet legend and spontaneous.

"He wanted to make the biggest impact that he could. And so for him to find ways was pretty cool and creative." SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson says.

Well mostly.

"My freshman year of high school I was sitting there at the end of the bench every game. So I guess I got a little bit of practice." Beau says.

Growing up in Mitchell is also where Brown grew to love South Dakota State basketball. After a solid prep career for the Kernels, Brown could have found more playing time in the Division Two or the NAIA, but chose to chase his dream as a walkon at South Dakota State.

"Eight or nine years old I remember my first goal or dream was that I'm going to play for the Jackrabbits one day and represent my state. I believe God has given you one life and it's your duty to maximize that life.

That meant the same amount of practice and dedication as the rest of his teammates with no scholarship.

"With knowing that there's probably not a carrot dangling out there as far as impacting this team on the court is really unique and really special. And so when I say sacrifice and I say selfless, that's what Beau Brown did." Henderson says.

Which is part of the reason Beau let his emotions show on the bench, to a varying degree of reactions from the three head coaches he played for in five years.

"Freshman year coach (Scott) Nagy definitely said tone it down, none of that. But T.J. (Otzelberger) he loved it. If I got a bench warning he loved it." Beau says.

Not surprisingly Brown wants to use that experience to become a basketball coach himself, where he's ready to explain his internet infamy....

"That's what passion looks like right there! And whatever your role is you maximize your role and you have fun with what you're doing." Brown says.

...and maybe pass it on!

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.