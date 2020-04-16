Senior Salute for the USD women's basketball team

On the court the Coyote women always seemed in tune. Perhaps that's because the music wasn't always as sweet off it.

"We'd sing at the nursing home and that's not always our strong suit. We'd try to sing 'Silent Night' and things like that where those high notes, we don't hit very well!" USD Senior Guard Madison McKeever says.

Singing was just one thing that made this team remarkably close.

"They were so unified and were having so much fun. Sometimes I'd be the first one to film and they'd kind of filter in and they'd be telling stories. And the stories might last for five to seven minutes and finally I'd have to come up and say you guys c'mon, it's time to get started now!" USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says.

And that bond really began four years ago with the seniors Madison, Taylor, Ciara Duffy and Megan Bonar sticking together as freshmen when the coach that recruited them, Amy Williams, left and was replaced by Dawn Plitzuweit.

"It was definitely hard at first but I think Coach P reaching out to us, coming and visiting us and just making us feel comfortable was definitely very helpful." USD Senior Forward Taylor Frederick says.

"We stuck it out but we trusted Amy when she was recruiting us that USD was a special place." McKeever says.

They improved every season, with the Coyotes winning 110 games during their four seniors four years.

"I think, for how close we are, and the fun we had, and the goofiness we have on the team, I mean that's something I don't think every program has and that's something special we had at USD." McKeever says.

Capped by their 30-2 season this year that saw them prove they could compete with anyone....

"One is the Drake game. Just us being able to come back the way we did and never give up. And then being able to play South Carolina and, even though we lost, just being able to compete with them." Frederick says.

....and check off the last bit of unfinished business-beating South Dakota State for the Summit League Tournament Title.

"Being able to hoist that trophy with the team, and just all the pictures at the end and seeing all the fans, it was just incredible. And I'm so thankful to have had that memory be my last memory in a Coyote uniform." Frederick says.

Though they will always wonder what could have been in the NCAA Tournament....

"There's a lot of games we've played and a lot of minutes. Memories, road trips, hotels, those are things that you remember. You might not always remember who you won and who you lost to, but that's something that sticks to me." McKeever says.

....these Coyotes will never question what they had.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.