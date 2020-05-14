Senior Salute to Dordt women's basketball team

After a championship career at Western Christian High School for Payton Harmsen, playing college basketball for a Dordt progam that had won just nine games was quite a shock.

"One of my best friend's and teammates, Annie Rhinesmith, her dad actually told us, as freshman, he said you guys are going make it to the national tournament and be a top ten team by your senior year. And we were like, okay!" Payton says.

It was nothing compared to the news that came one year when she found out her new coach would be her father, Bill.

"I think their initial reaction was wait, what? You're going to do what?" Bill says.

"It was surprising but I was not mad about it. I was extremely excited and I knew what we could accomplish." Payton says.

Bill had coached Payton for a time at Western Christian and won both boys and girls state titles, bringing a winning mentality to the program when he took over in 2018.

"The transition of Payton's friends going from hey, there's Payton's dad, to oh man, he's our coach now and he's different on the floor than what he is in his living room, that was a really interesting transition as well." Bill says.

After winning 20 games and making the national tournament, Payton and her three fellow seniors aimed higher during a summer trip to the Black Hills.

"We thought up our goals and all that and one of our major goals was to get 25 wins and make it to the national tournament." Payton says.

And they nearly reached it, winning 24 games and earning a return trip to the national tournament ranked 12th in the country.

"You just never really know when it's going to be your last game. And, so, just have that mindset of working hard all the time and, when you do, really cool things happen." Payton says.

"Just really fun to watch our kids really accept the standard of excellence that these four young women have set for our program because they've been through the highs and lowest of lows." Bill says.

It laid a foundation of success for the future, something father and daughter have....

"I had so much fun just watching her grow and develop as a person and child of God and to see her play with emotion and passion and energy." Bill says.

....and will continue to share.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.