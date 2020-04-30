Senior Salute to Northern Men's Basketball Team

We continue our Senior Salute to teams that had their seasons cut short...

Tonight, Dave Hauck edited our tribute to a first year coach and 2 last year players for the Northern men, who were getting ready to play in the regional tournament in Missouri when they got the bad news...

But what a career for Gabe King and Cole Dahl...

Cole Dahl Northern senior says:"That just made everythin that much better that we made it 3 years in a row. 3 of our 4 years and we did something really special as seniors and like I said, that's everything that we dreamed of and we were able to make it happen and all the guys on the team are really happy for us as seniors as we were going out like that. Great season! Coach Phillips and Swanson came out and I could hear a big sigh and it was like oh man it's over and I'm just sitting there and thinking everything is over and everything is coming to a hault. What's going to happen next?..."

Gabe King, Northern senior says:"We were peaking at the right time. We had won the tourney and we were ready to go win the regional and it just kind of got taken out from under us. But not much you can do about it now..."

Saul Phillips, Northern Men's Coach says:":A call had to be made and you just handle it and move on. I told our seniors that if this is the worst thing that ever happens to you than you've had a charmed life..."

Gabe says:"The number one thing I take away from everything is just the relationships I've built with the coaches, teammates and other students up there. I have life-long friends, guys that are going to be in my wedding and hopefully I'll be in theirs. Just the life-long relationships..."

Saul says:"To watch these guys be able to enjoy their own successes, to watch them grow by leaps and bounds both on and off the floor. To see the releif in my wife's face my children's faces that we get to stick around for a while..."

Cole says:"You bring all that together and leave it on the court. That's where it really comes together and after games the guys would always hang out and those are the memories I'm going to miss. It's not going to be about winning and losing..."

Gabe says:"I just got close with a lot of people and everyone was so kind and welcoming and I'm just going to miss that a lot..."

Cole says:"We were blessed to go to Northern for 4 years and it's something special that we're never going to regret or want to take back..."

Saul says:"Delightful people to be around. Goal oriented, smart and hard-working. Just kind people..."

Northern went 26-6 under first year coach Saul Phillips, won the NSIC again thus qualifying for the Central Regional in Missouri and led the nation in attendance for the 13th straight season!