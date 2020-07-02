Senior Salute to the DWU women's basketball team

The Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball team made the NAIA national tournament for the 4th straight year and won the first game in Sioux City before everything got called off because of the pandemic.

The Tigers won the national title in the sophomore season for this talented group of seniors and made the Final Four last year while winning 31 games. So despite the disappointment of not being able to finish the season, this group did some amazing things.

"Well this was the first senior class to go to the national tournament four years in a row. They had a really good record, they did a lot for the school, and they're just great kids not only on the court but off the court. They always were willing to give back to the community whether it was taking tickets at the state amateur baseball game, Special Olympics, working the carnival during Corn Palace Week. They were always willing to do that and I think that shows me a lot about them," says Jason Christensen, DWU Head Coach.

Our Senior Salute goes out to Kynedi Cheeseman, Sarah Carr, Mikaela Karst and the newcomer to the group Jessica Mieras.