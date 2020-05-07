Senior Salute to the Minneota girls basketball team

The idea of a team feeling like a family may be a sports cliche to some, but not for the Minneota girl's basketball team, whose coach Chad Johnston literally has coached many of their siblings between football and hoops.

"My oldest sister is like 28. So I've been watching since then and I just feel like, I've heard the stories, so I know what to expect." Senior Forward Morgan Hennen says.

"Maybe that has allowed some success in our program over the years is just trying to let the kids know that you care about them, you want them to do well. Basketball is only a part of the equation." Johnston says.

The bond between them also fueled their desire to defend their state championship despite returning one just one senior in Hennen.

"Our fans and stuff just kind of pushed us to want to win another one. And also a lot of people said that we couldn't do it because we lost so many good seniors." Morgan says.

And the Vikings were even more dominant this year, taking a 30-1 record into the Minnesota State Tournament.

"This is a very intelligent group. A lot of my coaching is kind of sitting back and letting these kids do what they do well." Johnston says.

Prior to their first game on March 12th, Johnston would rely on his basketball family more than ever after his niece passed away from cancer.

"I tend to be one of those people that kind of hide myself in my work. So probably the best thing for me is having coaching and teaching. The kids were great about it. They were very supporting, very understanding." Johnston says.

Which added appropriate perspective when the rest of the state tournament was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic after Minneota's quarterfinal win over Red Lake.

"Kind of making reference to the girls that, you know, it's a game. You lost a game. There's a lot of other people that are going to be effected a lot differently than this." Johnston says.

"That really made you think that this (state tournament being cancelled) is not as big of a deal as people are going to make it. But also you think about now how bad it's gotten." Hennen says.

And perhaps that makes wondering whether or not the Vikings could have defended their title irrelevant.

"We had a strong work ethic and we definitely played with a lot of heart. So we should just be remembered by that." Morgan says.

Since they clearly carried themselves as champions.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.