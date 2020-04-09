Senior Salute to the USF Women's Basketball team

The USF women's basketball team had a record-setting season. They won the NSIC South for the first time and advanced to the Central Region Tournament for the first time with a 26-6 record. And that's where they got the call that their season was over. As disappointing as that was, they later made an appearance on Sports Center and took with them plenty of great memories from their final season.

Jacey Huinker, USF Senior says: "We hadn't heard news all day and didn't know what was going on. And then we got a text from our assistant coach and she said to meet downstairs in the lobby. For about, gosh I don't know how long it was, about an hour we all just sat around there and cried..."

Kaely Hummel, USF Senior says:"When we did get the news that we weren't playing our last game it was very weird because obviously we didn't have any closure..."

Scott Van Pelt-ESPN says:"The University of Sioux Falls, they had 7 seniors. Kaely, Jacey, Mariah, Jessie, Augusta, Andie and Abby..."

Kaely says:"It didn't really hit until like later in the night when I'm like oh my gosh, we're actually going to be on ESPN..."

Jacey says:"I was really waiting to see our names on there and then he said each of our names which was super cool and then to like see the footage and the pictures, it was just all so surreal. And then to hear him read about us, that was so cool..."

Travis Traphagen, USF Women's BB Coach says: "To provide if you want to use the word closure on the year. I've heard from a lot of moms and dads and it meant a lot to them. And it was a special group of seniors so to see a smile on their faces one more time was pretty cool..."

Jacey says:"I feel like all of us seniors are missing that final game and final moment. We'll never really have that. So this was for me not really closure but more like a happy note to end on rather than a sad note..."

Kaely says: "It was such a memorable year that we can't let this one negative that we didn't get to finish our season affect so many positives. We just had such a fun year as a team and we went on a huge trip this season which was fun. We got to go to Hawaii. So just things like that you have to remember..."

Trap says:"Every one of those seniors will leave a legacy in their own way..."

Kaely says:"We always joke around saying that we're sisters because we definitely are. The amount of times that you spend with them and through practices and games every day of the week and you even live with some of them. You just create that bond on and off the court that's very special. They will be my life-long friends. It will be weird not seeing them every day but obviously we're all going to keep in touch..."

Jacey says:"They're incredible both on and off the court that I was so lucky to be teammates with and for that I'll be grateful forever and we'll always have that bond. That sisterhood of experiencing all of this together..."

The 7 seniors were Kaely Hummel, Jacey Huinker, Mariah Szymanski, Jessie Geer, Augusta Thramer, Andie Mataloni and Abby Slater.