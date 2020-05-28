Senior Showcase Monday in Pierre

The spring season never happened for all high school athletes. But Monday, the 4 classes of golfers who didn't get to play will get one final chance to play for their schools and themselves when they play in the Senior Showcase in Pierre. SDGA Executive Director Tom Jansa helped facilitate the one day event in his home state and they are doing the same thing in Minnesota and North Dakota.

"It is not a state championship, it's not a sanctioned event by the Activities Association. But they did like the idea and helped get the word out to the coaches. But it's much more of a closure. Much more of giving them a chance to play that one last time. I men all the high school sports, it's not just golf, it means a lot to them. They've played with these same girls and against these same girls. Whether they are girls that aren't even on their team, they've grown accustomed to that ritual of spring high school golf. It's a pretty rich tradition..." says Jansa.

Boys Class "B" and all 3 girls classes will be represented at Hillsview in Pierre on Monday.