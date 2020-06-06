Sioux Falls Cyclones host teams from across country in Swingfest Tournament

As countless youth baseball teams across the country, and even the Major Leagues, struggle to come back and play in their state's during the COVID-19 Pandmiec, South Dakota has become an attractive option to find a game.

The Sioux Falls Cyclones traveling baseball team is hosting their Swingfest Tournament this weekend out Harmodon Park. 16 varsity and junior varsity teams from five states (South Dakota, Missouri, Washington, Wisconsin & Minnesota) are in town.

Organizing this year's event was unlike any other in the past, with the Cyclones being careful to designate space for social distancing in the stands and dugouts, with increased cleaning measures throughout the park.

It seems fans, players and parents alike are following the rules.

The event wraps up tomorrow.