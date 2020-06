Last night was pretty good on the dirt track in Knoxville, Iowa to Sioux Falls' Clint Garner.

On Friday he told us how excited he was for the season opener and, driving the #40 car, backed it up last night finishing second in the 360 sprints.

He's second all time in Knoxville's history with 40 career 360 wins.

Carson McCarl took the checkered flag.

Click on the video viewer for last night's highlights courtesy the Knoxville Speedway and Kris Krohn!