Bubu Palo scored 29 points to lead the Sioux Falls Skyforce to a 116-106 victory over the visiting Long Island Nets on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Force even their record on the season at 17-17 with the victory.

Davon Reed also scored 19 with Daryl Macon scoring 16, Mychal Mulder pouring in 15, Marcus Lee adding 14 and Trey Mourning netting 12.

The Skyforce host Delaware on Tuesday at 6:30 PM.

