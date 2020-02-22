Skyforce Slam Oklahoma City

The Sioux Falls Skyforce cruised past the Oklahoma City Blue 127-105 Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon and now sit a full game ahead of their Midwest Division Rival in the Western Conference playoff race.

Miami HEAT two-way player Gabe Vincent (25 points on 7-17 FG) scored 14 points in the first quarter alone, which guided Sioux Falls (19-19) to shoot 68.2-percent on 15-of-22 shots and claim a five-point lead after the first 12 minutes.

The Skyforce continued its momentum in the second period, as Miami HEAT assignee KZ Okpala scored nine of his 11 points in the quarter, which helped give Sioux Falls a 74-63 lead at intermission.

Mychal Mulder (25 points on 10-21 FG and 10 rebounds) scored 14 points in the second half, as he balanced the Skyforce attack, shooting 5-of-12 in the half. Behind Mulder’s second double-double of the season, Sioux Falls was able to claim a 22-point victory over Oklahoma City (17-19).

Jarrett Jack (22 points on 10-18 FG, eight assists and five rebounds) posted his sixth game of 20-plus points this season and has now led the Skyforce in assists for an eighth time. In total, seven Sioux Falls players scored in double-figures including Tim Quarterman (13 points, eight rebounds and five assists), Marcus Lee (12 points), Daryl Macon (11 points).

Oklahoma City Thunder two-way player Kevin Hervey posted 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue. The contest marks Hervey’s sixth double-double this season.

Sioux Falls will host the Austin Spurs (21-14) on Tuesday, February 25 at 6:30PM CT. The Spurs defeated the South Bay Lakers 128-124 on Thursday, February 20. Oklahoma City is to face the Northern Arizona Suns (8-29) on Wednesday, February 26 at 7:30PM.

-RECAP COURTESY SF SKYFORCE