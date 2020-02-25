Skyforce edge Austin Spurs and Tevin King 100-99

Behind five free-throws from Jarrett Jack in the final minute, the Sioux Falls Skyforce was able to defeat the Austin Spurs 100-99 on Tuesday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

The victory marks the third in a row for the Skyforce (20-19), who go above .500 for the first time since November 10.

Jack (24 points, seven assists and four rebounds) paced the Skyforce in the opening period, as they claimed a 21-13 advantage. Sioux Falls also held Austin (21-15) to just 27.3-percent shooting (6-22 FG) in the quarter.

The Spurs edged the Skyforce by two points in the second quarter, but Sioux Falls held a 48-42 lead at intermission. With the victory, the Skyforce move to 20-3 on the season when they own the lead at halftime.

Behind San Antonio Spurs assignee Keldon Jonson (31 points on 13-18 FG), Austin went on a 21-9 run to the 4:36 mark of the third period to take a six-point lead, which was its biggest of the game. Sioux Falls answered with an 11-4 run of its own to end the quarter and reclaim a 68-67 edge with just 12 minutes remaining.

Jeff Ledbetter (17 points on 5-7 FG) sunk three free-throws with 13.2 seconds left to tie the contest for the Spurs. Jack hit one-of-two at the line on the following possession with just a second left in the game to tie the Texas Legends in a race for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

San Antonio Spurs assignee Chimezie Metu (11 points on 4-15 FG and 13 rebounds) posted his fifth double-double of the season, while two-way player Quinndary Weatherspoon chipped in 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The contest marks the second-straight game where six-or-more Skyforce players have reached double-figures in scoring. Alongside Jack, Marcus Lee (17 points), Bubu Palo (14 points), Daryl Macon (12 points), Mychal Mulder (11 points) and Tim Quarterman (10 points) each scored 10-or-more points in the win.

Sioux Falls hits the road on Friday in what will be a pivotal game with the Texas Legends (19-18) at 7:30 PM CT. The Legends host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, before playing the Skyforce. The Spurs travel west to face the Agua Caliente Clippers (19-19) at 7:00PM.