Skyforce's Vincent honored by G-League

The NBA G League announced today that Miami HEAT two-way player Gabe Vincent has earned the 2019-20 NBA G League Most Improved Player award.

Vincent appeared in 31 games (three starts) this season, averaging career-bests in points per game (20.9), rebounds per game (3.1), three-point field goal percentage (40.3), free throw percentage (92.2), and minutes per game (29.3). In total, Vincent’s 4.2 three-pointers made per game ranked first in the G League while his 129 total three-pointers made ranked sixth in the league.

Vincent, a 6-3, 200-pound guard in his second year out of UC Santa Barbara, signed a two-way contract with the Miami HEAT on January 8, 2020, marking the first NBA Call-Up of his professional career. While under two-way contract, Vincent appeared in 11 games with the Skyforce, averaging 16.4 points per game and helping Sioux Falls to a 9-2 record during that span.

Vincent has also appeared in six games with the Miami HEAT this season, averaging 2.0 points in 6.9 minutes per contest. On February 5, 2020, Vincent tallied an NBA career-high with nine points in 17.5 minutes in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Not only does Vincent become the first player in Skyforce franchise history to be named NBA G League MIP, but he also represents the only player in franchise history to have ever been awarded a league’s Most Improved Player award spanning back to the team’s origin in 1989.

Story courtesy Skyforce