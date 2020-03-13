South Dakota Postpones, Minnesota Cancels Prep Basketball Tournaments

The games are over and gone in Minnesota.

The state of South Dakota hopes they aren't done.

Following suit with the many high school athletic associations across the country, South Dakota and Minnesota halted their ongoing and future winter state tournaments in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The South Dakota State B girls basketball tournament in Spearfish had begun yesterday in front of a full compliment of fans, which was later limited.

Before play was to begin today the SDHSAA announced that it was postponing that tournament, as well as the five scheduled for next week (Combined AA in Sioux Falls, Combined A in Rapid City, Boys' B in Aberdeen), at the request of Governor Kristi Noem.

Unlike many other state associations across the country who have outright cancelled their tournaments, the SDHSAA is leaving open the possibility of resuming and playing them at a later date pending evaluation of the developing pandemic.

"As quickly as this thing has changed, if it changes the other way, and if we have the ability to get those games in for those kids, and to finish that tournament out, than we would have the ability to do so. If we get to that point we're going to give our teams a couple weeks of lead-in for practice to get back into basketball shape and to get back into their groove and then we'll hold the tournaments." SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos says.

In Minnesota all State Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled.

The girl's tournaments had gotten underway yesterday, locally including top seed Minneota win their Class A quarterfinal over Red Lake High School 57-37.

Regarding spring sports, the MSHSL says participation will be limited to tryouts and practice until April 6th, with no scrimmages, competitions, practices, training sessions or participation with any other member schools allowed.

Swartos says individual schools in South Dakota will have the option of what to do with their spring sports moving forward.