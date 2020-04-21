South Dakota could reduce classes in HS Football

The Activities Association met today in Pierre to discuss the possibility of reducing the number of classes in high school football in South Dakota...

If this gets voted in, there would be 3 classes in 11-man and just 2 in 9-man ranks with the classes evenly split in 9-man football...

The Board of Directors passed a motion Tuesday by a 7-1 vote, asking the Football Advisory Committee to write up a new 5-class proposal...

The Athletic Directors will vote on it and then it will come back to the Board in May or June...

They also voted unanimously to implement a mercy rule in the 2 biggest 11-man classes... A running clock would be used after half-time if there is a 35 point lead...