Specialist says it's okay to be sad about missed games

Photojournalist Sam Tastad talked with Sanford Health's Andy Gillham and Viborg-Hurley Boys Basketball Coach Galen Schoenefeld about the games and seasons that have been cut short by COVID 19, even though there's a possibility that high school tournaments could still happen.

Madysen Vlastiuon, the all-state senior for Lennox was excited right after they had qualified for the State "A" tournament.

Madysen Vlastuin, Lennox senior says: "It feels amazing. oh my god, I've looked at this for every year. This is our main goal we want to do. So its real exciting..."

Andy Gillham, Sanford Health Senior Sports Performance Specialist says: "It is okay to be sad that your season ended, whether you are a senior or junior, college or high school. It is absolutely okay..."

Galen Schoenfeld, Viborg-Hurley Boys Basketball Coach says: "It's pretty tough to take. To get to the state tournament is not an easy thing and to be one of the eight that qualified. You are ecstatic about getting there and then to find out its not happening and it may not happen at all, it hurts..."

Gillham says: "One of the big things, athletes or coach, quit trying to control the things we cannot control. And part of that is with respect to the schedule, we don't know when this will end..."

Schoenefeld says: "Both communities were extremely excited about about the opportunity to go to Aberdeen and watch boys play three more games..."

Andy Gillham says: "The older we get, the more perceptive we hope and that sports as a youngster it plays a smaller role in our life. But for that 13 or 18 year old high school kid that just lost the end of their senior year, they are looking at a real strong identity tied to sports and its not just what they have been doing. It is really truly who they are..."

Gillham says: "Identify what the individual is really missing. Are they missing the competitive piece? Really trying to compete against someone else or some other team? Are they missing the team aspect, the social support, connection?"

Gillham says: "The learning piece, I think it is taking a little bit of time in this moment as a coach, as an athlete, as a parent, as any of that, reflect on the benefits we get from sports. Are we really getting those benefits from sports? And what can we do in the future so we can maybe stay a little bit more grateful..."