Sports Scoreboard Monday, February 24th
NBA
Dallas 139, Timberwolves 123
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Morningside 7, Mount Marty 0
MEN'S TENNIS
Morningside 7, Mount Marty 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clark/Willow Lake 76, Florence/Henry 74, 2OT
Corsica/Stickney 62, Parkston 60
Flandreau 66, Deuel 30
Hamlin 56, Flandreau Indian 42
Irene-Wakonda 59, Bon Homme 56
Lower Brule 61, McLaughlin 53
Madison 71, Milbank 49
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 42
SF Christian 105, Jackson County Central 103 *Overtime
Stanley County 56, Miller 50
Tri-Valley 73, Baltic 66
Vermillion 69, Canton 61
Webster 73, Britton-Hecla 72
Winner 91, Crow Creek 84
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clark/Willow Lake 57, Florence/Henry 51
Flandreau 67, Deuel 21
Vermillion 51, Canton 10
Class B Region 1
First Round
Great Plains Lutheran 56, Britton-Hecla 35
Wilmot 45, Leola/Frederick 26
Class B Region 2
First Round
North Central Co-Op 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 24
Class B Region 3
First Round
Arlington 49, Iroquois 31
James Valley Christian 52, Lake Preston 50
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Wessington Springs 34
Class B Region 4
First Round
Chester 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 36
Mitchell Christian 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Class B Region 5
First Round
Canistota 65, Alcester-Hudson 44
Centerville 56, Gayville-Volin 42
Scotland 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 25
Class B Region 6
First Round
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Platte-Geddes 45
Bon Homme 47, Marty Indian 33
Gregory 58, Colome 38
Class B Region 7
First Round
Oelrichs 59, Crazy Horse 54
Philip 49, Jones County 37
Class B Region 8
First Round
Bison 53, McIntosh 32
Harding County 60, Tiospaye Topa 25
Timber Lake 64, Takini 43