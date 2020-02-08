Sports Scoreboard Saturday, February 8th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- USHL
Sioux City 3, Stampede 2 (*Final in OT)
Men's College Basketball
SDSU 81, UNO 64
USD 82, UND 68
Sioux Falls 79, MSU-Moorhead 68
Augustana 81, St. Cloud State 58
Northern State 74, SMSU 66
Dordt 86, Concordia 76
Dakota Wesleyan 78, Morningside 75
Northwestern 83, Doane 73
Mayville State 83, Dakota State 67
Bellevue 74, Presentation 61
Women's College Basketball
SDSU 69, Omaha 59
Sioux Falls 66, MSU-Moorhead 46
St. Cloud State 71, Augustana 67
SMSU 74, Northern State 49
Concordia 74, Dordt 56
Dakota Wesleyan 95, Morningside 93
Bellevue 88, Presentation 55
Dakota State 84, Mayville State 66
Northwestern 82, Doane 55
College Wrestling
Minot State 21, Augustana 19
Mary 18, SMSU 16
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 68, Britton-Hecla 49
Arlington 71, Great Plains Lutheran 55
Bennett County 67, Hay Springs, Neb. 37
Canistota 85, Gayville-Volin 41
Clark/Willow Lake 71, Castlewood 66
Crazy Horse 40, Wakpala 39
Crow Creek 63, Pine Ridge 60
DeSmet 61, James Valley Christian 26
Dell Rapids 64, Milbank 38
Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Deubrook 34
Huron 63, Sturgis Brown 40
Irene-Wakonda 49, Menno 36
Langford 64, Wilmot 59
Little Wound 76, Standing Rock, N.D. 47
Marty Indian 67, Flandreau Indian 57
Mitchell 73, Spearfish 49
Mobridge-Pollock 63, Todd County 45
Northwestern 56, Waubay/Summit 46
Pierre 70, Brandon Valley 42
Platte-Geddes 67, Miller 38
St. Francis Indian 78, McLaughlin 77
Wagner 73, Avon 45
Wessington Springs 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 39
Highmore-Harrold Action Club Classic
Herreid/Selby Area 79, Gregory 72
Leola/Frederick 69, Jones County 32
North Central Co-Op 68, Colome 47
Sanford Pentagon Classic
Corsica/Stickney 59, Redfield 58
Dakota Valley 68, Tiospa Zina Tribal 63
Harrisburg 81, Madison 57
Lyman 61, Warner 54
Moorhead, Minn. 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55
Sioux Falls Washington 51, Western Christian, Iowa 40
Sioux Valley 66, Viborg-Hurley 51
St. Thomas More 62, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58
Tea Area 51, St. Mary's, Remsen, Iowa 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 41, Britton-Hecla 40
Arlington 49, Great Plains Lutheran 33
Bennett County 63, Hay Springs, Neb. 44
Brandon Valley 57, Pierre 37
Bridgewater-Emery 56, Bon Homme 48
Canistota 48, Gayville-Volin 45
Crow Creek 54, Pine Ridge 42
DeSmet 46, James Valley Christian 32
Ethan 66, Warner 23
Flandreau Indian 70, Marty Indian 57
Huron 66, Sturgis Brown 39
Irene-Wakonda 55, Menno 50
Langford 51, Wilmot 17
McLaughlin 49, St. Francis Indian 42
Northwestern 64, Waubay/Summit 61
Oelrichs 72, Alliance, Neb. 46
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 47, Aberdeen Central 38
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55
Spearfish 46, Mitchell 44
Standing Rock, N.D. 43, Little Wound 32
Todd County 77, Mobridge-Pollock 52
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Wessington Springs 27
Viborg-Hurley 63, Sioux Valley 33
Wagner 52, Avon 46
Wakpala 78, Crazy Horse 55
Highmore-Harrold Action Club Classic
Colome 47, Leola/Frederick 35
Gregory 71, Philip 67
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Highmore-Harrold 39
NEC/Dak-XII Conference Clash
Canton 68, Webster 33
Dakota Valley 64, Redfield 54
Dell Rapids 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Groton Area 50
Hamlin 54, Tea Area 53
Lennox 54, Aberdeen Roncalli 36
Madison 67, Sisseton 64, OT
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Milbank 29
Tri-Valley 62, Deuel 29
Vermillion 60, Clark/Willow Lake 43
West Central 43, Parkston 38
College Softball
USD 9, Murray State 8
DePaul 7, USD 4
Women's College Tennis
Murray State 4, USD 3
Augustana 4, UM-Crookston 0
Men's College Tennis
UND 7, Augustana 0
Augustana 5, Concordia 2
College Baseball
Augustana 4, Arkansas Monticello 1
Arkansas Monticello 5, Augustana 4