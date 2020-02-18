Sports Scoreboard Tuesday, February 18th

MEN's BASKETBALL

NE Christian 65, Dakota State 61 *Van Holland, Rentz 15 pts.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Dakota

Aberdeen Central 66, Watertown 53

Bridgewater-Emery 61, Irene-Wakonda 41

Burke 66, Colome 37

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 87, St. Francis Indian 57

Corsica/Stickney 75, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42

Crow Creek 90, Lower Brule 55

Dakota Valley 85, Sioux City, West, Iowa 75

DeSmet 67, Deubrook 43

Dell Rapids 79, Sisseton 57

Ethan 70, Freeman 26

Faulkton 57, Miller 50

Flandreau 62, Baltic 43

Florence/Henry 52, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Gayville-Volin 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 42

Hamlin 61, Britton-Hecla 47

Harding County 66, New England, N.D. 52

Harrisburg 56, Brandon Valley 45

Highmore-Harrold 79, Iroquois 72

Huron 71, Brookings 55

Lennox 53, Beresford 33

Marshall, Minn. 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50

Mitchell 80, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 74

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Bon Homme 48

Northwestern 49, Redfield 46

Parker 57, Garretson 49

Pine Ridge 62, Little Wound 58

Platte-Geddes 67, Winner 59

Sioux Valley 84, Castlewood 45

St. Thomas More 80, Hot Springs 24

Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Clark/Willow Lake 42

Vermillion 62, Wagner 26

Viborg-Hurley 72, Menno 19

Wall 61, Oelrichs 29

Warner 39, Waverly-South Shore 32

Wessington Springs 66, Kimball/White Lake 50

Wilmot 80, Tri-State 60

Iowa

Class 2A District 4

First Round

Okoboji, Milford 79, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77

West Lyon, Inwood 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41

Minnesota

Edgerton 62, Hills-Beaver Creek 55

Lakeview 71, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54

Marshall 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D. 50

Minneota 81, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59

Mountain Lake Co-op 61, Murray County Central 43

Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Red Rock Central 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Dakota

Arlington 53, Chester 28

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Irene-Wakonda 54

Castlewood 61, Sioux Valley 37

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Bennett County 32

Corsica/Stickney 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

DeSmet 39, Deubrook 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 39, Elkton-Lake Benton 38

Estelline/Hendricks 60, Iroquois 31

Ethan 53, Freeman 35

Flandreau 67, Baltic 34

Florence/Henry 66, Great Plains Lutheran 25

Hamlin 64, Britton-Hecla 15

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Potter County 31

Huron 57, Brookings 48

Ipswich 63, Highmore-Harrold 58, OT

Kimball/White Lake 63, Wessington Springs 34

Lake Preston 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 37

Langford 58, Aberdeen Christian 25

Lennox 61, Beresford 34

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Bon Homme 41

New Underwood 44, Newell 31

Parker 59, Garretson 56

Parkston 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 32

Rapid City Stevens 63, Spearfish 39

Redfield 48, Northwestern 40

Scotland 69, Canistota 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, Harrisburg 57

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Watertown 48

St. Thomas More 61, Douglas 33

Sturgis Brown 41, Belle Fourche 39

Sully Buttes 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 24

Timber Lake 65, Tiospaye Topa 27

Vermillion 64, Wagner 54

Viborg-Hurley 59, Menno 58

Wall 49, Oelrichs 39

Webster 55, Groton Area 53, OT

Winner 63, Platte-Geddes 23

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Mitchell Christian 40

Yankton 53, Sioux Falls Christian 32

Iowa

Class 2A Region 1

Quarterfinal

Boyden-Hull 57, West Sioux 40

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77, South O'Brien, Paullina 40

Western Christian 61, Rock Valley 52

Minnesota

Worthington 73, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41

 