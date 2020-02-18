Sports Scoreboard Tuesday, February 18th
MEN's BASKETBALL
NE Christian 65, Dakota State 61 *Van Holland, Rentz 15 pts.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Dakota
Aberdeen Central 66, Watertown 53
Bridgewater-Emery 61, Irene-Wakonda 41
Burke 66, Colome 37
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 87, St. Francis Indian 57
Corsica/Stickney 75, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Crow Creek 90, Lower Brule 55
Dakota Valley 85, Sioux City, West, Iowa 75
DeSmet 67, Deubrook 43
Dell Rapids 79, Sisseton 57
Ethan 70, Freeman 26
Faulkton 57, Miller 50
Flandreau 62, Baltic 43
Florence/Henry 52, Great Plains Lutheran 38
Gayville-Volin 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 42
Hamlin 61, Britton-Hecla 47
Harding County 66, New England, N.D. 52
Harrisburg 56, Brandon Valley 45
Highmore-Harrold 79, Iroquois 72
Huron 71, Brookings 55
Lennox 53, Beresford 33
Marshall, Minn. 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50
Mitchell 80, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 74
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Bon Homme 48
Northwestern 49, Redfield 46
Parker 57, Garretson 49
Pine Ridge 62, Little Wound 58
Platte-Geddes 67, Winner 59
Sioux Valley 84, Castlewood 45
St. Thomas More 80, Hot Springs 24
Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Clark/Willow Lake 42
Vermillion 62, Wagner 26
Viborg-Hurley 72, Menno 19
Wall 61, Oelrichs 29
Warner 39, Waverly-South Shore 32
Wessington Springs 66, Kimball/White Lake 50
Wilmot 80, Tri-State 60
Iowa
Class 2A District 4
First Round
Okoboji, Milford 79, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77
West Lyon, Inwood 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 41
Minnesota
Edgerton 62, Hills-Beaver Creek 55
Lakeview 71, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54
Marshall 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D. 50
Minneota 81, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59
Mountain Lake Co-op 61, Murray County Central 43
Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Red Rock Central 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Dakota
Arlington 53, Chester 28
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Irene-Wakonda 54
Castlewood 61, Sioux Valley 37
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Bennett County 32
Corsica/Stickney 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36
DeSmet 39, Deubrook 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 39, Elkton-Lake Benton 38
Estelline/Hendricks 60, Iroquois 31
Ethan 53, Freeman 35
Flandreau 67, Baltic 34
Florence/Henry 66, Great Plains Lutheran 25
Hamlin 64, Britton-Hecla 15
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Potter County 31
Huron 57, Brookings 48
Ipswich 63, Highmore-Harrold 58, OT
Kimball/White Lake 63, Wessington Springs 34
Lake Preston 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 37
Langford 58, Aberdeen Christian 25
Lennox 61, Beresford 34
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Bon Homme 41
New Underwood 44, Newell 31
Parker 59, Garretson 56
Parkston 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 32
Rapid City Stevens 63, Spearfish 39
Redfield 48, Northwestern 40
Scotland 69, Canistota 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, Harrisburg 57
Sioux Falls Washington 60, Watertown 48
St. Thomas More 61, Douglas 33
Sturgis Brown 41, Belle Fourche 39
Sully Buttes 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 24
Timber Lake 65, Tiospaye Topa 27
Vermillion 64, Wagner 54
Viborg-Hurley 59, Menno 58
Wall 49, Oelrichs 39
Webster 55, Groton Area 53, OT
Winner 63, Platte-Geddes 23
Wolsey-Wessington 52, Mitchell Christian 40
Yankton 53, Sioux Falls Christian 32
Iowa
Class 2A Region 1
Quarterfinal
Boyden-Hull 57, West Sioux 40
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77, South O'Brien, Paullina 40
Western Christian 61, Rock Valley 52
Minnesota
Worthington 73, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41