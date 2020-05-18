Stadem stepping down as Washington football coach

Chad Stadem has been a high school football coach for 17 years. And during that time he's won state titles at Howard, Flandreau and Washington where he replaced Brian Hermanson in 2013 and won 3 straight title for 2015-2017.

But at age 48 a new challenge was presented and despite very mixed feelings, it was something he simply couldn't say no to. Chad was offered the job of Activities Director at the brand new Jefferson HS in Sioux Falls and he'd excited to build a new culture from scratch when the school opens in the fall of 2021. He will be hiring the entire staff of Cavalier coaches in all sports. Chad would not have left Washington unless the right opportunity came along and he felt this was a perfect fit.