Stadiums Light Up Again For Let It Shine South Dakota

From the time he was O'Gorman's football coach, to being the activities director now, Steve Kueter is used to seeing the lights of McEnany Field shine bright.

Making it strange to see them off for so long.

"It's been a while. It's kind of funny because this would have been the O'Gorman Invite that's our big track meet on this date, same date as the start of Howard Wood (Relays). To come out here, instead of seeing thousands of people, there's nobody. It's kind of hard." Kueter says.

Last night they switched on again at the Mac and hundreds of other stadiums for "Let It Shine South Dakota" to honor teams of health care workers and front line fighters in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a special night and it's a great idea that the entire state does this for the first responders and health care workers. And even the teachers, the kids, the seniors that missed out on a lot this year. It just seems like it's a good time to bring everybody across the state together." Kueter says.

And in the process, it's easy to dream about the nights when athletes and fans will get to shine underneath the lights as well.

"We are all thinking that far ahead. We're trying to put together what it's going to look like in the fall and it's going to probably look a little different, there's no doubt about that. But we'll do what we have to do to make it work and things will get better and we'll get back to normal eventually." Kueter says.