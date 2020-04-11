Stampede Alum Swayman Wins College Goalie Of The Year Award

Tonight on ESPN Sioux Falls Stampede alum Jeremy Swayman was one of three finalists for the highest honor in college hockey, the Hobey Baker Award.

Though it went to UM-Duluth's Scott Perunovich, Swayman did win the Mike Richter Award as the most outstanding goaltender in college hockey.

Swayman played goalie for the Herd during the 2016-17 season, playing in 31 games and posting a 2.90 goals against average while saving 91 percent of the shots he's faced.

Since then he's put together a stellar career at Maine, leading all of college hockey as a junior this year with 1,099 saves and a 2.07 goals against average, and has signed with the Boston Bruins who took him in the fourth round.

Marty Sertich in 2005 and Jack Connolly in 2012 remain the only Stampede alums to win the Hobey Baker.