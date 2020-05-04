Stampede Prepare For A Unique USHL Draft

For all the talking we've done about the NFL and WNBA Drafts over the past couple of weeks, it's the Sioux Falls Stampede's turn to begin assembling next year's roster tomorrow during a USHL draft that will be unlike any other in the franchise's history.

The Herd will be doing so with a new coach and general manager, Marty Murray, whom they just hired on Tuesday from Minot of the NAHL.

His predecessor Scott Owens has been with the team and will remain through the draft to help with the selection process and transition.

All of this comes after everyone in the USHL had their season, and normal scouting processes, halted once the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

With questions surrounding when tryout camps and next season can begin, it's even more important to have an experienced staff and clear plan while trying to build a Clark Cup contender.

The Phase 1 draft begins tomorrow at 3 PM with Phase 2 the following day at 3. You can follow along online at USHL.com.