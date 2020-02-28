State Wrestling Championships Set After Semifinal Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Semifinal Friday of the tradition South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament offered some surprising results and tantalizing story lines heading into championship Saturday.
Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team leaders are listed below:
H.S. WRESTLING
STATE B TEAM LEADERBOARD
1. Canton (199.5)
2. Winner(138.0)
3. Burke/Gregory (71.0)
4. Redfield (70.5)
5. Philip (68.5)
STATE A TEAM LEADERBOARD
1. Brandon Valley (130.0)
2. RC Stevens (128.0)
3. Watertown (98.5)
4. Pierre (81.0)
5. RC Central (79.0)