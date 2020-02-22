Stauber & Stampede Shut Lincoln Out

The Sioux Falls Stampede held their one-goal lead in the final period to a 2-0 victory over the Lincoln Stars Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. Raimonds Vitolins and Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe scored in the effort, while Jaxson Stauber earned his second career shutout in net, stopping 33 of 33 shots on net.

For the second-consecutive night against the Stars and third-consecutive game, the Herd was able to collect the first goal of the game off the stick of Latvian Raimonds Vitolins for his sixth goal of the season. Jared Westcott continued his five-game point streak with an assist on the play.

The game remained scoreless through the second and ninety-nine percent of the third period before Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe collected his second game in as many games on the empty-net as time expired.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber earned his second career shutout in net, third in regular and postseason play.

The game saw a total of fifty-eight penalties between both teams, with fifty-four coming in the second and third periods. Each team had five power play opportunities that went without a goal.

The Herd improves to 20-17-6 on the season and three points clear of seventh place Des Moines Buccaneers with a game in hand.

The Stampede will be on the road for the next several weeks, taking on Cedar Rapids and Fargo to finish off the month of February. The team will not be home again until Tuesday, March 17 for a St. Patrick’s Day game against the Sioux City Musketeers. Fans can catch the games streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

-RECAP COURTESY SF STAMPEDE