Steiger makes tough decision to leave SDSU to chase professional dreams

Gus Steiger is chasing his professional baseball dreams.

He's just waiting to figure out how with minor leagues shut down for the year.

The All-Summit League infielder opted to forgo his final year of college and sign as a minor league free agent with the Cincinnati Reds organization last week.

It was a difficult decision for Steiger who says he loved his time in Brookings and wanted to end on a better note than the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

But the chance to begin a professional career was too much to pass up amid the uncertainty of the future.

Steiger is awaiting word from the Reds on what his first steps will be with the organization. With the minor league season cancelled he's optimistic that the team will hold satellite instruction camps.