Storm postpone home opener

The Sioux Falls Storm were scheduled to play their home opener Sunday at the Premier Center against Bismarck. But on a day that saw major cancellation by the NCAA, NAIA and professional sports, it became obvious what the team had to do as the day progressed.

"With my 20 years of just indoor football there's been nothing even close and we've seen a lot of weird situations. You hit it on the head when I heard you on the radio today when you said it literally has changed by the minute. You go to bed at night and you think things are under control now. And then in the morning you think well okay here's what direction and then it just blindsides you and changes quickly..."

Team owners had originally wanted to play this weekend and meet on Monday. But today's events changed things dramatically. They will discuss where to go next early next week.