Surreal day for DWU's Matt Wilber

The NAIA announced today that effective immediately, it will be cancelling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.

The DWU women got 32 points from Kynedi Cheeseman as they beat Indiana Wesleyan 78-67 in an 8:30 am start in Sioux City before the women's tournament was cancelled. The Dordt Defenders never got to play.

Neither did Matt Wilber's DWU men at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The host team Northwestern lost on Wednesday night to the College of Idaho.

It was a strange day for everyone involved with athletics on Thursday. And for Matt, having to tell his players their season was over was hard, but also understandable under the circumstances.

"When it's the well-being of your students and the people under your care it's pretty easy to say thank you for the decision. It's tough, but we get it. That's what we're thrown with. I've never been a part of something like this. I've been a part of athletics for my whole life and I'm in my 40's. And so we're dealing with something that we've never dealt with before...."

GPAC MVP Ty Hoglund and his Tiger teammates finished the season 23-9 and ranked 11th in the NAIA national poll.