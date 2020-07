It was a fantastic Fourth of July for Tea's Justin Henderson in more ways than one.

Racing at Knoxville Speedway in Iowa last night Henderson held off Brian Brown on the final lap to secure his eleventh 410 sprint feature win at Knoxville.

Perhaps even better than that was getting to celebrate the victory with his young son Maximus.....even if dad STILL isn't his favorite racer!

Click on the video viewer for highlights and to hear from the Hendersons!