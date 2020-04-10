Tentative Start Dates For Iowa Prep Sports Seasons Updated

Though South Dakota and Minnesota have pulled the plug on the remainder of their prep sports year, Iowa is trying to keep hope alive for it's spring and summer seasons.

In a joint release today the governing bodies of boys and girls prep sports (IAHSAA, IGHSAU) updated potential start dates for their spring and summer seasons.

Should school resume in Iowa on May 1st, practices for spring sports like track and field, golf, tennis and soccer would start that day, with competitions beginning shortly thereafter. State Tournaments for those sports would be held during the month of June.

Baseball and softball are sanctioned summer sports and would begin practice on May 18th, with competitions beginning June 1st. State tournaments for those events remain in their normally scheduled time of late July.

All of this is obviously subject to change dependent on state and health regulations. The update came 24 hours after one of the state's largest districts, Des Moines Public Schools, announced that it had cancelled all spring sports and would re-evaluate summer sports in June.

You can view the full schedule by going to the following link: https://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Spring-Schedule-Update-4.10.20.pdf