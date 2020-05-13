Thielbar anxious to continue comeback

It was 5 years ago that Caleb Thielbar last pitched in the Major Leagues. But last summer in "AAA" his velocity peaked at 95 mph and his stuff was better than at any time in his career.

So being the pitching coach at Augustana is on hold for now as he's on the Twins roster and hoping to find out soon what they have in store to resume Spring Training where he's trying to earn a spot in the bullpen.

"There's not really a timeline to go on yet so they haven't really told us anything honestly. The more that I hear, they are talking about doing the thing at the home ballpark. But I don't know for sure. I mean originally they talked about going back down to the spring training sites. But there's really so much up in the air that they can't really tell us anything for certain and they really kind of haven't..." says Thielbar.

For the time being he's enjoying being at home in Brookings with his wife Carissa (SDSU WBB Assistant Coach) and their 11 month old son. He's been doing some throwing at home and also in Sioux Falls to stay ready for when he gets the call. It sounds like spring training will more than likely be held now at the home ballpark instead of Fort Myers.

