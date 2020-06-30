Thielbar knows getting back to MLB is tougher

Former SDSU pitcher Caleb Thielbar had a successful first stint with the Minnesota Twins. But that was also 5 years ago when he was sent down to the minors, ironically after what he felt like were his best outings.

After time spent in independent baseball with the St. Paul Saints and a very solid AAA campaign last summer when his velocity and stuff were better than ever, he's trying to get back in the bigs with his former team. and he knows the odds are much tougher than when he first got the call to join the big club.

"Oh yeah, it's a lot tougher. That's what they always say when you're coming up through the system. It's a lot easier to make it to the majors than it is to stay and it's definitely true. Especially for a guy like me who's kind of more of a fringe guy. You just try to get there and pitch as well as you can and make it last as long as possible," says Thielbar.

The Twins resume spring training at Target Field July 1st and the 60-game season starts on July 24th. With an expanded roster and possibly 15 or 16 pitchers being kept, his chances are that much better. He's been working out and throwing in both Brookings and Sioux Falls to stay ready for this opportunity.