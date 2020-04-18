Three Jackrabbit Wrestlers Earn All-American Honors

Three South Dakota State University wrestlers were honored Friday as members of the 2020 Division I All-America Second Team by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, this year's All-America honors were based on each wrestler's overall body of work through conference tournaments.

Receiving recognition from the Jackrabbits were:

Henry Pohlmeyer, senior, 149 pounds;

Zach Carlson, senior, 184 pounds, and

Tanner Sloan, redshirt freshman, 197 pounds.

Pohlmeyer recorded a 22-5 overall record during the 2019-20 season en route to qualifying for nationals for the third time. The Johnston, Iowa, native reeled off nine consecutive wins before falling in the 149-pound title bout of the Big 12 Wrestling Championship. Pohlmeyer finished his collegiate career with a 76-43 overall record.

Carlson wrapped up his collegiate career by leading the team in victories with 25 against six losses, including a 15-3 mark in duals. A native of Murdock, Minnesota, Carlson recorded 15 bonus-point victories, winning seven matches by major decision, five by technical fall and three by fall. He earned a runner-up finish in the 184-pound weight class at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship.

Sloan turned in a 21-6 record during his first season in the Jackrabbit lineup. The Alburnett, Iowa, product led the team with eight wins by major decision and added four more victories by fall in reaching the 197-pound championship at the conference meet.

South Dakota State completed the 2019-20 season with a 12-6 dual record and finished fourth in the team standings at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship. In addition to the three All-Americans, freshman Tanner Cook qualified for the NCAA Championships at 165 pounds and junior Danny Vega was named an alternate at 125 pounds.

-Release Courtesy SDSU Athletics