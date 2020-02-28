Thursday Results from State Wrestling Tournament in Sioux Falls

Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain ran his consecutive pin streak to 71 Thursday at the state wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls. After day one, Watertown has a narrow lead in Class "A" with both Brandon Valley and RC Stevens within 1 point. Canton has the team lead in Class "B" by 19.5 points over Winner.

There will be dual champions crowned as well as the coaches brought that competition back. First round winners in Class "A" were Pierre, Watertown, RC Stevens and Harrisburg with an upset of Brandon Valley.

In Class "B" Canton, Winner, Redfield Area and Kimball-White Lake/Platte Geddes all advanced to the semi-finals.

The championships in the dual competition are Friday night. Individual and team champions will be determined Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.