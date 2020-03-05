Thursday girls post season hoops recap

The #1 Corsica-Stickney Jaguars remained unbeaten Thursday night at the Corn Palace when they broke open a close game after one quarter with Highmore-Harrold and went to win 76-37 behind Ashley Broughton's 19 points. And in the other SODAK 16 game at the Corn Palace, 3rd-ranked DeSmet ousted White River 51-35. All of the ranked teams in Class "B" made the state tournament in Spearfish as #2 Ethan, #4 Faith and #5 Faulkton also won. Howard, Irene-Wakonda and Castlewood also were winners Thursday night to make the state tourney.

See the scoreboard page for all results.

In Class "A" Lennox cruised into the SODAK 16 next Monday with a 53-22 win over Vermillion. Madysen Vlastuin scored 16 and Rianna Fillipi 13 points as the Orioles improved to 20-1.

Tea Area, Roncalli, Redfield, Hamlin, #5 Flandreau, West Central, Tri-Valley, M-C-M. M-V-P, #4 Crow Creek, Miller, #1 Winner, Red Cloud, #3 St. Thomas More and Hill City also advanced to the SODAK 16.