Tims enjoys Senior Showcase

It wasn't a state tournament, but instead a chance to gather and play one final time together as high school athletes in the Senior Showcase in Pierre...

And it was a perfect day weather-wise for Lauren Tims of SF Christian and the rest of the field... Her chip on hole 14 that almost disappeared... She went on to shoot an 84 and tied for 1st in class "A" with Lauryn Driscoll of West Central...

Afterwards she talked about what a meaningful day it was for all of these golfers who got one final chance as seniors to play for their high school after having all spring sports cancelled by the COVID 19 pandemic...

"Oh it's so fun. I'm so happy that Tom Jansa and the SDGA put it on. It gave all the seniors one last shot. I know we all missed most of our golf seasons so for a lot of us it was one last time to play and to play for our school. It just meant so much to play for SFC one more time..." says Tims.

Teammates Carly Kunkel and Sophie Jansa of O'Gorman were medalists in Class "AA" with 80's. Josie Rush of Philip won the Girls Class "B" with an 83 by 4 shots over Abbie Nelson. And Austin Boomsma of James Valley Christian won the Boys "B" by 8 shots with a 74. He was defending state champion from the previous spring.

Video courtesy SDPB