Tims talks about final high school golf event

The Senior Showcase put on by the SDGA Monday was a huge success.

44 seniors signed up for that one last chance to play in a high school golf event... And for Lauren Tims of SF Christian, it was very meaningful to wear the Charger colors that one last time...And to play with life-long competitors made it extra fun...

"I think on hole one honestly I was kind of like, this is going to be my last time teeing off in this jersey. I'm not really ever going to put this on again. And then I think on hole 18...I think we all kind of talked and said this was our last hole together ever so I think that's when it really sunk in and then when we were finishing on the last hole and putting it in we all had some emotions and tears. It was a good end though..." said Tims.

Video courtesy SDPB