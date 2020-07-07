Advertisement

Tom Byrum returns for Sanford International

(KSFY)
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PGA TOUR Champions golfers Tom Byrum, Colin Montgomerie and Chris DiMarco have officially committed to the Sanford International Presented by Cambria September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Onida, South Dakota, native Tom Byrum fired a final round 67 at the 2019 Sanford International to vault into a tie for seventh place. Last year, Byrum posted five top-10s, including four in a row in September, and qualified for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the second time since turning 50 in 2010.

Montgomerie, the 2010 European Ryder Cup captain and three-time PGA TOUR Champions major winner, is returning for his third appearance at the Sanford International. The Glascow, Scotland, native finished T2 at the 2019 tournament in Sioux Falls. The World Golf Hall of Fame member has 93 professional victories on his resume and was named the European Tour Player of the Year five times. He is undefeated in singles competition at the Ryder Cup, playing for Europe on eight occasions.

A three-time winner on the PGA TOUR, DiMarco enters his third season on the TOUR Champions. The Huntington, New York, native played on Ryder Cup teams in 2004 and 2006 and Presidents Cup teams in 2003 and 2005. His best finish in a major tournament on the TOUR Champions came in 2019 at the U.S. Senior Open Championship, tying for sixth.

Tickets to the Sanford International are on sale now. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Kids 15 and under are FREE with a paid adult.

Story courtesy Sanford Health

Latest News

Coronavirus

NHL, players announce labor deal, plan to resume play Aug. 1

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years.

Coronavirus

MLB releases pandemic-shortened schedule amid testing delays

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bernie Wilson
By the time MLB revealed each team’s 60-game slate, last year's World Series teams, the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, had canceled workouts because of COVID-19 testing delays.

Sports

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 6th

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Monday, July 6th

National

Kaepernick, ESPN team up for documentary series on his life

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

National

SDSU alum Mike Daum "Dauminates" at The Basketball Tournament on ESPN

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Leads team to round of 16 on Wednesday

Sports

Saints Slam Canaries

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Birds take first loss 14-3

Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Sports

43rd Ringneck Softball Tournament Begins

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
121 teams from six states in town this weekend