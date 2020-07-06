Tom Byrum returns for Sanford International

PGA TOUR Champions golfers Tom Byrum, Colin Montgomerie and Chris DiMarco have officially committed to the Sanford International Presented by Cambria September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Onida, South Dakota, native Tom Byrum fired a final round 67 at the 2019 Sanford International to vault into a tie for seventh place. Last year, Byrum posted five top-10s, including four in a row in September, and qualified for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the second time since turning 50 in 2010.

Montgomerie, the 2010 European Ryder Cup captain and three-time PGA TOUR Champions major winner, is returning for his third appearance at the Sanford International. The Glascow, Scotland, native finished T2 at the 2019 tournament in Sioux Falls. The World Golf Hall of Fame member has 93 professional victories on his resume and was named the European Tour Player of the Year five times. He is undefeated in singles competition at the Ryder Cup, playing for Europe on eight occasions.

A three-time winner on the PGA TOUR, DiMarco enters his third season on the TOUR Champions. The Huntington, New York, native played on Ryder Cup teams in 2004 and 2006 and Presidents Cup teams in 2003 and 2005. His best finish in a major tournament on the TOUR Champions came in 2019 at the U.S. Senior Open Championship, tying for sixth.

Tickets to the Sanford International are on sale now. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Kids 15 and under are FREE with a paid adult.

Story courtesy Sanford Health