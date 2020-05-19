Tom Jansa talks about Senior Showcase for high school golfers

Golf was one of the spring sports that was canceled because of the COVID 19 Pandemic. But South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota have decided to go ahead and have one final tournament for these young golfers who's final season never happened. All seniors in Boys Class "B" and all 3 Girls Classes will be invited to take part in a Senior Showcase at Hillsview GC in Pierre on June 1st. And SDGA Executive Director and O'Gorman girls coach Tom, Jansa is thrilled.

"I mean just today the Brandon Valley coach, he's got 5 seniors on his team and they've played together for 3-4-5-6 years some of them and they lost their senior season and they're just thrilled at the opportunity to get back on the course for 1 last time and to have their parents be able to watch them play, wearing their school colors one last time. It's going to be a pretty cool day ..." said Jansa.

The tournament will be limited to 80 seniors and will take place on June 1st in South Dakota.