Top Prospects Signing With G-League Could Bring Future NBA Stars To Sioux Falls

The NBA G-League is taking one of it's most definitive steps yet toward mirroring baseball's minor league form of development.

That could lead to some of the top future NBA stars coming through Sioux Falls.

The G-League has made waves in the last 24 hours by signing several of the top high school prospects in the country to play for their new developmental team. This would allow them to bypass college, get paid reportedly up to $500,000 for a season while getting professional training.

Though more details are expected to be announced later, a new team will be based out of California made up of these prospects and select other veterans that will be unaffiliated with any G-League or NBA teams.

Sioux Falls Skyforce owner Mike Heineman says it's a natural evolution for the league that offers prospects a paid pro experience that will keep them from going overseas.

So when might local fans see some of these players in Sioux Falls?

So will these top prospects play in Sioux Falls?

Though the new select team is reportedly set to play a limited schedule compared to the G-League's normal 50 game set, Heineman says the league does want to send it on the road to play games against their 28 member teams.

And the Skyforce owner hopes the program might eventually evolve into seeing top prospects play a full season with G-League affiliates like Sioux Falls.