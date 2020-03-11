Top-ranked Corsica Stickney has perfect record

The Jaguars of Corsica Stickney play the first game of the girls "B" Thursday in Spearfish against Irene-Wakonda. And they have already stood the test of the pressure that comes with big expectation.

But it hasn't been easy according to head coach Lorisa Broughton. "Well this year everybody assumed we would be there some some times that's kind of harder when there's such high expectations. Where last year we figured we could get there but you didn't know for sure. So it was a little harder this year when the expectations were there..."

Freshman Avery Broughton says :"Older, stronger for all of us. We're all a year older and a year bigger. Of course we lost Courtney Menning which was a big loss definitely. But we have younger girls that have stepped up..."

And she is one of the young girls that have stepped up. Avery has already scored over 1,000 points in her career, but the Jags can't beat you many different ways. And while they are still a very young team, they bring plenty of big-game experience to the floor every night.