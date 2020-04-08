Torbert talks about former teammate Tim Hutting

Former Canaries infielder Tim Hutting has passed away at the age of 38. His teammate on the 2008 championship team talked on Calling All Sports about how tough it is to lose a guy from a team that was so much like a family.

"It's one of those guys you can count on every day. He's going to show up, give it his all., He's not going to take days off. He's never hurt. And then just a good clubhouse dude. Overall, just an all-around good dude. It definitely hurts when something like this happens..."

Hutting was drafted by the Giants in 2003 and his best two seasons in organized baseball were in Sioux Falls in 2009 and 2010 when he hit over .300 each year. He was a steady player both in the field and at the plate all three seasons in Sioux Falls playing for manager Steve Shirley.