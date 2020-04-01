Trap reacts to fun night for his USF WBB team

The USF women's basketball team wasn't the only area team to have it's season cut short by the Corona Virus Pandemic. But what happened Tuesday night helped eliminate some of the disappointment when Scott Van Pelt talked about the 7 seniors on ESPN's Sports Center.

For head coach Travis Traphagen and the players and coaches and parents in particular, it was a great way to end their season on a high note and something they will always remember.

"It was great. And for me personally, I haven't talked to a lot of our kids yet since a lot of them are at home, but it helps provide a little bit of if you want to use the word closure. I've heard from a lot of moms and dads and it meant a lot to them and it was a special group of seniors. So to see as smile on their face one more time, they put some stuff on twitter and sent some messages. It was pretty cool..."

The Cougars went 26-6, won their division for the first time in the NSIC and had advanced to the Central Regional tournament. Kaely Hummel was their 2nd All-American in the Division II era. So they certainly accomplished a lot on the court and will always wonder what could have happened. But Tuesday night will instead leave them with something to smile about.