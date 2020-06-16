Travis fine-tuning his game at Pentagon

Reid Travis was a high school phenom. The Minneapolis DeLaSalle star was a top 50 player in the country. He went on to a standout career at Stanford where he was a team captain and then finished his final season at Kentucky.

Reid spent last year overseas in Germany, a 10 month experience he thoroughly enjoyed. And his plan was to go to the NBA Summer League and earn a spot on a roster. But with that canceled he needed to find a place to work on his game. With facilities shut down at the time in Minnesota, he came to Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon to train and improve his game to that he can once again go overseas and hopefully get a shot next summer.

"My ultimate goal is to be in the NBA. So all my moves overseas are very strategic as far as finding a league to where the NBA's watching. And the style of play translates to the NBA. So that's kind of like what I'm looking for now is to find a great situation over there to where I can develop and I can show some things that look attractive to NBA teams come next Summer League" says Travis.