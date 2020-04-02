Tryon happy in new role

Wednesday Todd Tryon told us that the I-F-L was still hoping to start the indoor football season and conclude with the United Bowl on August 22nd. The former Storm owner is now the league commissioner. It's a role he's enjoying after many years of running the Storm franchise, over 100 liven events. And he was happy to turns the reigns over to the new owners who bring a new level of enthusiasm making the decision much easier.

"You know I'd say it's one of the easier things that I have ever done and the reason I say that is because I knew my time was done and knew my time was to focus on my kids and kind of move on to the next chapter of my life. What made it so easy is the quality of the ownership group and the Headlees and Garrys and the Richters. They are great local people that love sports and love our community and it was a really easy transition knowing that I was passing it off to somebody who's going to do some pretty special things with it..."

Just like the new ownership, Tryon is hoping they can at least play a shortened season.